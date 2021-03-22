Asian-American business owner addresses recent increase in targeted violence

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The nonprofit organization, Stop AAPI Hate, has found nearly 3,800 racial incidents reported within the past year from March 2020 to February 2021.

Inside of CNY Uniforms Plus in Syracuse, you’ll find scrubs, a wide variety of masks, and now this ‘Stop Asian Hate’ t-shirt.





For store owner Tai Shaw, the rise in violence against Asian-Americans hits close to home, especially the most recent attacks in the Atlanta area where six out of the eight victims killed were Asian women.

“The one thing that’ll bother me is the safety of my daughter,” – Tai Shaw

Shaw went on to explain how he doesn’t want the safety of his 12-year-old daughter to be a fear, but inevitably, it has grown to be a concern, especially when she is in public spaces.

“I’d be lying if I said I’m fine, everything is good. It did put some thought in my mind. I was thinking of taking my children to the mall for dinner and shopping, but I thought about it and said you know what? Maybe now is not the time,” Shaw explained.

But Shaw says now is the time to raise awareness and make a change.

Get to know us. We’re just like you. We come here from a foreign country, we work hard, we want to assimilate and live the American Dream. Tai Shaw, Owner, CNY Uniforms Plus

As a Vietnam refugee and president of the Vietnamese Community of Syracuse, Shaw also worries for his people too, particularly elders and those who may not speak English well.

“I came here as a little boy and I’m very heavily involved in all communities, not just the Asian community,” Shaw said. “I do have concerns for others who are not as well influenced as I am and those who can’t speak English.”

STOP ASIAN HATE: This is Tai Shaw, owner of CNY Uniforms Plus in @Syracuse1848 ❗️



He's reading part of his speech from the 'Stop Asian Hate' vigil last night.



"This stuff doesn't end until we do something about it."



In addition to owning a business, Shaw is heavily involved in the community. He’s the founder of the CNY Blessing Box, World Refugee Day in Syracuse, and the New American Forum.

Shaw also runs a food pantry out of his store. He says all are welcome.

