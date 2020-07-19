Asian food market in Utica may have recently been exposed to COVID-19

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department on Sunday announced another local business that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at the Min Htet Win Oriental Market located at 115 South St. on Friday, July 17 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., you may have been exposed to COVID-19. Luckily, the person who may have been infected was wearing a mask when they visited the food market, so the risk to the public is low.

However, if you were at the market during that time, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms until July 31. If symptoms occur, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

