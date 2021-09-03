ASM Global to hold job fair at the Oncenter September 9

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those in Central New York looking for new job opportunities can attend the ASM Global job fair Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the Oncenter Convention Center.

There will be several positions available for both the Oncenter and St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, which is managed by ASM Global.

Free parking is available across from the venue. On-site interviews may be conducted. If hired, starting dates could happened as soon as September 14. Masks are required inside, and temperature checks will be given prior to entering the building.

Current open positions include the following; additional positions may be opened soon.

The Oncenter

Full time:

Assistant Security Coordinator

Banquet Manager

Catering Sales Manager

Event Manager

Human Resources Manager

St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Part-time:

Housekeeper

Usher/Ticket Taker

Guest Services Representative

Those interested can apply here.