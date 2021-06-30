Assembly Judiciary Committee issuing subpoenas in impeachment investigation into the Governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State’s Assembly Judiciary Committee held an executive session again this morning with the law firm to hired to carry out the impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie authorized the investigation almost four months ago.

The Chair of the Committee, Assemblyman Charles Lavine says that the Committee will be issuing subpoenas. But, he would not share further details when questioned by the press. “There’s nothing else that I’m going to say other than again, thanks and no-comment,” he said.

The Judiciary Committee is looking into various allegations against Governor Cuomo including sexual harassment claims, and reports that he used state resources to produce his book. The Governor has denied any wrongdoing.

Lavine says that about 100,000 pages of documentation is being reviewed. Additionally, the Committee is allowing the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP to take testimony from witnesses under oath.

Committee member, Assemblyman Tom Abinanti says it’s not looking like the investigation is nearing an end soon. “We’ve given them a huge task. There’s a lot of issues for them to look at. They’ve already received thousands and thousands of pages of documents, they’ve already spoken to numerous witnesses and so now they’re in the process of sorting through all of this,” he said.

In a statement Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt weighed in on the news that subpoenas will be issued saying in part, “…this should have been done at the start of the investigation…”

At this point we still don’t know who the subpoenas are going to, how many are being issued and when. In Albany, Corina Cappabianca.