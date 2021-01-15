New York State Assembly Republicans call for local involvement in vaccine distribution

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several Republican Assemblymembers called on Governor Andrew Cuomo and Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker to allow local municipalities to play a larger role in the vaccine distribution process. They sent a letter Friday outlining why they feel the vaccine distribution needs more involvement at the local level.

Assemblymembers are concerned vaccine distribution has been far too slow and believes that giving local authorities a say in vaccine distribution will help them be distributed more quickly. It will also allow communities to distribute the vaccine based on the unique needs and circumstances of that area.

You can read the letter below: