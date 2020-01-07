Assemblyman Barclay becomes new Minority Leader

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Central New York Assemblyman Will Barclay has become the new Minority Leader in Albany. He was elected unanimously Tuesday afternoon in the Capitol and has been serving the 120th Assembly District since 2002.

“First, I have the experience, I think, but also because we have this tremendous issues going on in the state and the stuff we’re going to be focusing on right out the bat, I think we’ve already been doing, is the bail reform. We obviously, I would prefer to put a bill in and stop it for a year but obviously, we’re open to many a way,” Barclay said.

Barlay is taking over after former Minority Leader Brian Kolb stepped down. Kolb was recently arrested for driving drunk in a state-owned SUV.

