Assemblyman Barclay calling for action to address rise in crime

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay is urging state leaders to work toward addressing the dramatic increase in violence being seen across the state.

On Friday morning, Barclay held a conference call, and he was joined by state law enforcement and the media. The minority leader says the rise in crime across the state is becoming a risk to New Yorkers. In Syracuse, homicides have increased by 21% and burglaries up 31% since 2019.

“Quite simply, we need to change our priorities, we need to change the direction our state is going in, and frankly, we have to do that immediately. This isn’t about politics, it’s the safety of New York citizens and particularly help those being threatened,” Barclay said.

Police also weighed in, saying while they’re opposed to change, especially during these times of division between police and community, clarity is needed from the legislature and law enforcement should be part of the reform process.