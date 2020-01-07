Assemblyman Brian Kolb blamed wife for DWI crash, per court paperwork

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Assemblyman Brian Kolb (R-131) was arrested for drunk driving on New Year’s Eve, and the arrest report was released Tuesday, with redactions, as well as the court paperwork with more details about the night of his arrest.

Court paperwork says the Republican had a .16% BAC, twice the legal limit.

Kolb also told the tow truck diver that the car crash was his wife’s fault, according to court paperwork.

“The male [Kolb] stood up and put his hands up and said, ‘My wife was driving!’ He then said, ‘You know how women drive.’ I did not see anyone else around the vehicle,” the tow-truck driver, Michael Scoville, said in a statement to an Ontario County deputy.

Kolb also told deputies he had “four or five” cocktails at Erie Grill in Pittsford — which is about 15 miles from where the crash occurred near his Victor home.

Kolb stepped down as Assembly Minority Leader last week, but said in a statement he will remain in office as an assemblymember, just not in a leadership capacity.

Kolb will be arraigned in Victor Town Court, but Penfield Court Judge James Mulley Jr. will oversee the case.

Court paperwork:

Arrest report:

More from NewsChannel 9: