Assemblyman Lemondes to host a blood drive June 16th

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A blood drive hosted by Assemblyman John Lemondes will take place Wednesday, June 16th at the Finger Lakes Mall.

New York State has historically struggled to maintain a proper blood donation rate and that problem has only been exasperated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With life returning to normal, regular people can once again contribute to a cause that may very well save hundreds, if not thousands, of lives. The professionals at the Red Cross are here to support us as we make these donations, and I couldn’t be more proud to partner with them for this initiative,” Assemblyman Lemondes.

Those interested in giving blood can head to the Community Room near JC Penny and are encouraged to call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2676 or visit RedCrossBlood.org (enter: lemondes) to schedule an appointment.