Assisted living facilities in Onondaga County now scheduled to get COVID-19 vaccine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Most nursing homes in Onondaga County have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, since they’re in group “1A” under New York’s vaccination plan. While assisted living facilities are also in that phase, they haven’t gotten their shots yet. That’s due to a slow roll-out on the federal level.

Months ago, the federal government called on Walgreens and CVS to vaccinate those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. State and local leaders say that program isn’t moving fast enough, so they reached out to speed it up.

“Assisted living facilities, a week ago, we’re hearing they aren’t scheduled. I got an update from my adult long-term care department, everyone has been scheduled confirmed except for one. And we will follow up on that,” said Ryan Mcmahon, Onondaga County Executive.

Peregrine Senior Living, a memory care facility on Onondaga Hill, just found out this week that a Walgreens pharmacist will be coming to their building on January 20th for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Right now, more than 130 residents and staff signed up to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“We’ve got millions of people that need to be vaccinated, If you just look at the people that are in the priority in New York state, it’s over 2 million people. And that can’t happen overnight,” said Robert Collins, Executive Director at Peregrine Senior Living.

Collins said though they would have liked to get the vaccine as soon as it was ready, he understands why it took a little longer for the shots to be distributed. Though the residents at Peregrine are considered high risk, as they’re dealing with diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia, they’re second in line to getting the vaccine after nursing homes. That’s because those facilities typically have residents who need a higher level of medical care.

Collins said their residents and families have been patient while waiting for the vaccine.

“People are very thankful. They’re very thankful to the staff for keeping their loved ones safe during this trying time, and now they’re just excited that the vaccine is coming along,” Collins said.

None of the residents at Peregrine have tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. But Collins says the impacts of the isolation are devastating.

“We want people out of their rooms, we want them engaging in the community. We want them with each other,” Collins said.

After Peregrine’s first vaccination clinic on Jan. 20th, a Walgreens pharmacist will be coming to the facility again in February and March for another vaccination clinic.