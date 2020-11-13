Assumption Church Parish installing ‘rain gardens’ to help Onondaga Lake

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Assumption Church Parish is making some environmentally friendly renovations by installing “rain gardens” on the Friary Lawn.

The rain gardens will collect the rain from the roof of the church and send it to gardens to help slow the flow of water that negatively impacts Onondaga Lake.

“We’re really excited about it because St. Francis is a patron saint of ecology and it’s just so in line with what we stand for as Franciscans,” said Jennifer Huntley, Mission Advancement coordinator.

This environmental project also includes the installation of “Porous Pavement,” which will be installed in the parking lot and will absorb run-off rain and slow the flow into the waterways.