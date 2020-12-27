Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing available at multiple locations in Onondaga County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the holidays wrap up, robust testing for asymptomatic people will continue in Onondaga County this week.

Eleven sites will be open on varying days between Monday, December 28 and Thursday, December 31.

Residents looking to be tested Monday, December 28th, 2020 can register for the following sites. Each clinic runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

  • Clay Senior Center Lysander Town Hall, 4948 Route 31, Clay, N.Y. 13041
  • Lysander Town Hall, 8220 Loop Road, Baldwinsville, N.Y. 13027
  • East Syracuse Village, 294 N. Center Street East, East Syracuse, N.Y. 13057
  • North Syracuse Community Center, 700 South Bay Road, North Syracuse, N.Y. 13212

If you are looking to get tested, visit the Onondaga County Health Department website. You must pre-register. No walk-ups will be allowed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected