Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing for restaurant/bar workers begins Monday in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 cases are rising throughout Central New York, and asymptomatic testing will begin for workers in the hospitality industry Monday.

On Friday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said a possible reason for the recent increase in cases is because workers in the hospitality industry are going to work sick. As a result, COVID-19 is spreading and some local businesses have had to shut down because too many workers were sick.

To ensure workers at restaurants and bars are not spreading the virus, Onondaga County has set up asymptomatic testing for any worker in the hospitality industry.

Testing for anyone who is asymptomatic but wants a test will begin on Monday, November 9 at the Syracuse Regional Market’s F Shed. On Tuesday, another testing site will be set up at the Oncenter, but this one is only for asymptomatic hospitality workers.

An appointment is required to get tested at the Oncenter. The earliest you can make an appointment for is Wednesday. To make an appointment, click here.

New York State just reported its highest COVID-19 positive rate since June 1, so it is important to get tested for the virus.

