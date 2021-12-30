At-home Covid test kit & mask distribution continues in Onondaga County

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYT-TV) — Frustrations are growing over the distribution of at-home Covid-19 test kits and masks. More towns and villages handed out its supplies Thursday. We’ve been hearing from many viewers who are all saying the same thing: there’s just not enough tests.

Onondaga County handed out thousands of at-home tests and KN95 tests to towns and villages this week. Those towns then had the task of giving out its very limited supply. What we’ve been seeing at these distribution events is long lines.

That was the case in East Syracuse Thursday morning, where the village was given just 55 test kits for its community. The mayor says they’ll re-evaluate how their event went as they plan more moving forward.

“I think our team will have to go back and look at how this worked, what didn’t work, and maybe there’s a way to identify residents that need it, if they’re ill, elderly, you know, those who may be more exposed as well,” Robert Tackman, mayor of East Syracuse, says. “So we’ll take a look, see what we can do. This certainly did work out. It worked out well, fast and efficient, so maybe it could be an opportunity as well so we’ll see. It also really depends on the inventory as well we receive.”

As for more supply, Onondaga County executive Ryan McMahon announced Thursday they’re awaiting more tests from the state, now expected to arrive sometime next week. The county originally expected them to come in this week. Their plan is to backfill with towns and villages and then open more distribution sites for the general public.