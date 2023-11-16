SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least one child in Central New York is being treated for lead poisoning after eating a pouch of applesauce now recalled by the federal government.

The Onondaga County Health Department reports that “at least one local child has an elevated blood lead level associated with the consumption of recalled products as announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).”

The brands recalled are:

WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches

Schnucks brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack

Weis brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches

Details on the products can be found on the FDA’s website.

Parents should inspect their pantries and discard or return the recalled products.

Parents who’ve determined their children consumed the contaminated applesauce should call their family’s doctor and request a test. Those without a primary care doctor can be tested by the Onondaga County Health Department.

Health departments in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison and Tompkins Counties tell NewsChannel 9 they have not heard of cases in their counties.

Spokespersons for both Wegmans and Tops say their stores do not carry any of the products.

Dollar General is one chain where WanaBana is available locally. The other brands might be available online.

One commonality among the products is imported cinnamon, which is being investigated as a possible source of lead contamination.