SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All lanes of the 81-South thruway interchange in the Salina area are shut down after a two vehicle crash. Lanes have since been reopened.

This happened just after 9 p.m. on Thursday, not far from 7th North Street. One vehicle ended up upside down and another was badly damaged. Emergency dispatchers told Newschannel 9 that at least one person was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on how badly they were hurt. The roadway was reopened after about 90 minutes.