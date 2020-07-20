At least one person hospitalized in Syracuse shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) – At least one person was shot and taken to the hospital in a late-night shooting Sunday night in the city of Syracuse.

Syracuse Police responded to the 1900 block of Bellevue Ave., off of Velsako Rd. around 12:15 a.m.

Onondaga County 911 dispatch confirms that one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to police for more information on the status of the victim. This story will be updated as the investigation continues.

