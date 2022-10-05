SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is dead after a serious crash on the East Seneca Turnpike in the Valley.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to NewsChannel 9 the deadly crash happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, near South Salina Street and East Brighton Avenue.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the crash stems from a burglary investigation on Majors Drive in the Town of Onondaga. Just before midnight, deputies responded to a home burglary alarm. While searching the neighborhood, deputies saw two stolen vehicles speeding from the area.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicles but were unsuccessful. After a pursuit, one of the cars crashed in the 300 block of East Seneca Turnpike. Deputies saw the vehicle leave the roadway, hit a tree and roll several times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said the second vehicle entered the Onondaga Nation. Deputies were able to keep tabs on the vehicle using Air1. The two people in the car ran from the stolen vehicle. A 14-year-old boy was arrested. Police are still searching for the other suspect.

Deputies said both vehicles involved in the police pursuit were stolen from the 4500 block of Broad Road.

This is a developing story.