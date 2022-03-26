SYRACUSE N.Y.(WSYR-TV)- Two people have been taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home on the 200 block of Fenway Drive in Syracuse on Saturday, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers.

Crews were called to the home just after 7:00 p.m. Dispatchers also told NewsChannel 9 crews will likely be there for the rest of the night.

The Deputy Fire Chief tells us at this time there is no word on the condition of the people hospitalized.

The Syracuse Fire Department is asking neighbors and the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 9 for updates as we get them.