CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A multi-vehicle crash in Camillus Friday night injured at least three people.

Camillus Police tell NewsChannel 9 the crash happened just after 9:00pm along Route 695 south to Route 5 east.

Officers say four vehicles were involved and a wrong-way driver may be to blame.

Route 695 south is currently closed while emergency crews work the scene.

This is a Developing Story. Check back for updates as they become available.