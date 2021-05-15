At least two injured, several others rescued from early morning fire at apartment building in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least two are injured and several others rescued after a fire on Syracuse’s South West side early Saturday morning.

The fire started just after 1:30 a.m. at an apartment building at 615 West Onondaga Street.

The Syracuse Fire Department says crews were on the scene in less than three minutes, but because of the number of people inside the building, more than 50 firefighters were needed to put out the flames.

Heavy fire conditions were reported on the first floor of the building. It took about 20 minutes for crews to bring the fire under control.

Deputy Chief John Kane says several residents were hanging out of their apartment windows and at least five were ladder rescued.

Companies are currently battling a fire in the 600 block of West Onondaga Street. Avoid the area. #syracusefire — Syracuse Fire Dept (@syracuseFD) May 15, 2021

At least two injured were transported to the hospital. The status of their condition is currently unknown.

National Grid, the Syracuse Police Department, and the American Red Cross also responded to the incident.

Members of the Fire Investigation Bureau are currently working to determine cause of the fire.