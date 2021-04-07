Athlete of the Week: C-NS’s Kevin Felasco

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kevin Felasco is a senior at Cicero-North Syracuse High School and has been playing basketball and baseball his whole life. It wasn’t until recently that he added another sport to his list, all thanks to the C-NS volleyball coach.

“‘Hey, why don’t you come to volleyball tryouts in the fall. I think you’ll like it’ and I said hey, why not? I’ll give it a shot. I went and tried out and here we are,” Felasco said.

The senior star athlete has only been playing volleyball for three years. All three of those years on the Northstars varsity squad and leads the team with 67 kills this season.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to be this good or catch up to it this quickly. Playing with my buddies this summer and going to beach leagues have really helped me a lot,” Felasco said.

Felasco keeps the mindset playing volleyball as he does with his other sports.

“I’m out there to win and have fun as well. But we need to take care of business,” he said.

The Northstars are unbeaten at 8-0 this season.

“We’ve just been going out there and giving it our all. We know that this is going to be our last time we’re going to be out there with all of us, so we’re gonna give it our all,” Felasco said.

Felasco is heading to Hartwick College in the fall to play basketball, but he’ll cherish the memories he made during his time at CNS.

“I know I will make new friends in college, but I don’t think it will be the same as playing with my childhood buddies,” he said.