Athlete of the Week: Canastota’s Jesse Demaintenon

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Jesse Demaintenon started playing baseball as soon as he could walk.



“I’ve kind of had baseball my whole life since I was probably three or four years old,” Jesse said.



But it was the competitiveness that drove Demaintenon to really fall in love with the game.



“Competitiveness of the sport and just like getting to play on a field on a nice sunny day just feels like the best,” he went on.



There are many things that go through Jesse’s mind when he gets out on the field but winning is by far the biggest.

“I really like winning. Winning is one of my favorite things ever and I just try to do the best that I can and I try to win the game.”



Playing on Canastota’s squad the past two years has shaped Demaintenon into the man he is today.



“We all just play great together because we’ve played so long so it’s just easy to play the best we can play.”



Demaintenon has three years left of high school but has high hopes to play baseball in college.



“It’s been a recurring thing in my life. My thoughts keep coming back to it when people ask what I want to do when I’m older,” said Jesse when speaking on the future.

