Athlete of the Week: Liverpool’s Ashley Hardy

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Ashley Hardy was born to bowl.



“My parents do it. My grandparents do it. Everyone in my family does.”

Bowling rolled right into her lap.



“When I was little I would have birthday parties at a bowling center. I started league when I was younger and I never really thought about quitting it. It became something I really like to do.”



Her hard work led her to an accelerated path to varsity. Hardy has been a starter for the Liverpool bowling team for five years. HARD WORK LED HER TO THIS.



“It’s a sport that you can do at any age. Some people consider it an activity. Some people play a sport but it doesn’t matter how old or how young you are you can always go and just have fun with it.”

It’s not all fun and games. Hardy practices nearly every day, year round.



“I’m in the alley.. six out of seven days a week.”

The senior bowler has a method to her madness when it comes to all of her success in the lane.



“I try to keep myself slow and consistent and shoot the best shot that I can for that frame.”

Next year Hardy will be taking her talents to Union College in Kentucky.



“I just looked at the campus and it felt so home to me.”



