SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Athletes are known for their memorable moments on the field and on the court, but their impact can go so much further.

“You don’t have to be an athlete or celebrity to have an impact.” Natasha Cloud, Washington Mystics

“This last like 48 hours has been really hard, trying to turn off my phone but also utilize my platform.”

Washington Mystics Guard Natasha Cloud said in an interview that after the events not only in Texas but in Buffalo, she has had a wide range of emotions.

She gave a press conference after the Mystics game on May 26 where she detailed her frustration with recent events. Echoing what Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr said the night before.

“I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there,” Kerr said.

“We can’t get numb to this. We cant sit here and just read about it and say, ‘well lets have a moment of silence, alright go dubs.’ “

A large focus of each of their statements were aimed at politicians. Cloud stating that once her playing career is over she is planning on going into politics to make a change, while Kerr pleaded with those in office to do something.

“Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers?” He asked, “Because that’s what it looks like.”

Former sports psychologist and now best-selling author and counselor David Essel, applauded Kerr, Cloud and other athletes and their teams for standing up for what they believe in.

“Athletes are in the perfect position to be able to use their stance and to make major changes in this world,” he said.

“If we look at what Steve Kerr, the impassioned response, the tears, the desire and the logic that he brings to this world, he has a major role in this country. Everyone who follows sports knows who he is.”

How about an entire teams social media page? On May 26th, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays social media pages tweeted statistics about gun violence and mental health in lieu of their normal in-game updates.

“I really believe they have a responsibility to use their platform to do everything they can to bring sensible gun law legislation into this country,” Essel said.

“If you look at some countries like Australia, you’re not going to find a machine gun there. Okay. And what are we going to use with machine guns for trout fishing, bear hunting? I mean, come on, what’s the use of it now?”