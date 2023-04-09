SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 18 Syracuse University Football players along with Head Coach Dino Babers helped serve Easter Dinners at the Samaritan Center Sunday.

“We’re just giving back to the community,” Syracuse Defensive Line Caleb Okechukwu said. “It’s a really great experience for us too, it’s really humbling.”

For many student-athletes giving back to the community is something they’re used to.

“Before I was here I used to always go to things like this back where I’m from in New Jersey,” Syracuse Running Back LeQuint Allen Jr. said. “I have no problem helping the community always.”

As part of the non-profit ‘Athletes Who Care‘ student-athletes on the Syracuse Football team are able to receive compensation through name, image and likeness deals by participating in community service projects.

“We like the athletes to do community service this way so they can get a chance to see what their community is really like,” Athletes Who Care Honorary Director & Volunteer Frank Lazarski said. “When they’re stars in their own right, in their own city, they’ll remember this and hopefully they’ll carry that service on as they go forward with their careers.”

Athletes served dinner for roughly 150 people.

The dinner menu featured ham, turkey, gravy, vegetables and ice cream.