Athletic Apex closes at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of Destiny USA’s biggest tenants has closed up shop.

A staff member at the Athletic Apex confirms he’s out of a job. The fitness center closed after a year-and-a-half in business.

The gym was home to two floors of cardio machines, weights, showers, saunas, and fitness rooms.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Apex for information on what gym members should do.

The mall says it is looking for a replacement tenant.

