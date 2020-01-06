Athletic Apex closes at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of Destiny USA’s biggest tenants has closed up shop.
A staff member at the Athletic Apex confirms he’s out of a job. The fitness center closed after a year-and-a-half in business.
The gym was home to two floors of cardio machines, weights, showers, saunas, and fitness rooms.
NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Apex for information on what gym members should do.
The mall says it is looking for a replacement tenant.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Areas of lake snow near and north of Syracuse tonight
- Packers “not talking about” 2015 NFC Championship game, instead looking forward to divisional round against Seahawks
- WATCH: Westhill vs. CBA Girls Basketball
- Villa Pizze Fritte vendor gets contract at State Fair’s Expo Center
- AMR Ambulance hit by BB gun round
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App