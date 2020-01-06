Athletic Apex closes at Destiny USA

Live Now
Westhill vs. CBA
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of Destiny USA’s biggest tenants has closed up shop. 

A staff member at the Athletic Apex confirms he’s out of a job. The fitness center closed after a year-and-a-half in business. 

The gym was home to two floors of cardio machines, weights, showers, saunas, and fitness rooms. 

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Apex for information on what gym members should do. 

The mall says it is looking for a replacement tenant.

