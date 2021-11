SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — AT&T is looking to fill more than 130 Retail Sales Consultant positions across the state, including Central New York, between now and the end of the year.

The company is offering a $1,000 sign on bonus to those who are hired and benefits for those eligible.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at 3455 Erie Blvd East, Syracuse NY 13214