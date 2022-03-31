JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Mobile broadband is expanding across the North Country.

In a press release on March 30, AT&T confirmed that it had added new cell sites in Jefferson and Oswego counties to enhance the area’s mobile broadband coverage.

According to the company, this boosts coverage and capacity in and around the two counties, including the Village of Adams Center, 1-81 south of Watertown, Phoenix, Palermo, the Town of Schroeppel, Route 48, the Town of Mexico, Route 104, the Town of West Monroe, and the Hamlets of Howardville and Albion.

AT&T said that this will also benefit its FirstNet customers, which is the nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform for first responders.

These enhancements will also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is a high-quality spectrum also specifically for FirstNet. In an emergency, this band can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers.

When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, it can be used by AT&T customers for additional coverage and capacity.

More information on coverage areas in the North Country can be found on AT&T’s website.