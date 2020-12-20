Oswego County: AT&T outage affecting customers across Central New York Sunday

(WSYR-TV) — According to Oswego County, an outage with AT&T is affecting many customers’ ability to make and receive calls throughout New York State Sunday.

Oswego County says if you are trying to call 911 with a phone that is serviced by AT&T, the call may get dropped, and it could take several minutes for the 911 center to return your call.

If you have AT&T, you are advised to try and make a call using a different cell service provider or by using a landline.

Oswego County said the issue began at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 20.

NewsChannel 9 has also received calls from people in North Syracuse, LaFayette and Utica who have reported problems with AT&T Sunday.

NewsChannel 9 has attempted to reach AT&T, but they have not returned any of our calls. It is unclear at this time when the issue could be resolved