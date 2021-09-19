Attempted burglary and shot fired near SU’s South Campus overnight, officials say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Syracuse University students living at the University Village Apartments on South Campus observed a group, described as eight young male teenagers with no affiliation to the university, trying to break into apartments, according to SU’s Department of Public Safety.

According to officials, the students confronted the group and apprehended one of the suspects while the rest of the group took off. The students called Syracuse Police who alerted the Department of Public Safety.

While waiting for police to arrive, the students reported that the group returned to the property and threw rocks at the building and windows, officials said.

The students attempted to apprehend the other suspects, but they fled the scene heading north away from campus through the backyards in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, according to DPS.

Officials said one of the suspects reportedly fired a shot into the air while standing near the sidewalk in the 2000 block of East Colvin Street which is just north of the University Village Apartments.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, the detained teen was taken into custody and a magazine for a handgun was located during a ground search of the area next to South Campus, officials said.

No injuries were reported and no further description of the suspects is available.

If you were in the vicinity at the time and witnessed the incident, please contact the Syracuse Police Department at (315)-442-5222 or the Syracuse University Department of Public Safety at (315)-443-2224. If you would like to anonymously report NON-EMERGENCY information for DPS, you can use the Silent Witness tool or the Rave Guardian mobile app.

