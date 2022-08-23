CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Catalytic converters are still a hot commodity for thieves, stolen for their precious metals and then resold for hundreds of dollars.

NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for the recent jump in thefts and what you can do to lessen the chances of your car becoming a target.

Driver’s Village in Cicero is one of the latest Central New York dealerships to fall victim to this sneaky crime.

Catalytic converters were stolen off of 16 of their brand new Mitsubishi SUVs by to thieves back in May.

“The theft that we had, we watched them on camera. They were about one minute per car. They crawl underneath with a saw and they cut the two pipes, hand it to their accomplice and crawl under the next car.” ROGER BURDICK, OWNER, DRIVER’S VILLAGE

Thanks to security footage, New York State Police were able to identify the two thieves and arrest them, but now those 16 brand new cars are off the Driver’s Village lot, unable to be sold until their fixed with new parts.

“It’s not only the theft, it’s the 16 cars at a time when we can’t get enough cars to sell because of the chip shortages,” Burdick said. “These cars are sitting. They will sit until the new catalytic converters arrive.”

Catalytic converters are a part of the vehicle’s exhaust system, helping to filter out pollutants and meet emissions standards, but why are thieves so enticed to steal them?

It’s because of precious metals that are in the catalytic converters. The street value would be anywhere from $200 to $500 dollars. The bad guy comes in. He has a little hacksaw. He cuts it off and then he goes to some sort of a dealer, and he gets money for that catalytic converter. MARK SCHROEDER, COMMISSIONER, NYS D EPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES

They’re found underneath the car, thieves crawl under and remove the catalytic converters within minutes with a metal-cutting tool.

For just one ounce of metal, it can sometimes be worth more than $1,000. However, the price tag to replace the converter can cost someone like Burdick thousands.

“It’s going to take quite a bit of time to put them all back together. It’s easier to take it apart rather than put it together, so then we’ll be able to offer them for sale.“ ROGER BURDICK, OWNER, DRIVER’S VILLAGE

The NYS Department of Vehicles is working to reduce the number of thefts with etching kits. This allows dealers to etch a traceable serial number onto a catalytic converter in case it gets stolen.

“Once this is in the catalytic converter, the bad guys are going to get caught,” Commissioner Schroeder said. “They’re going to get caught with criminal possession and those dealers that work with them are going to be in trouble as well.”

If you’d like to get your hands on one of the etching kits, call your car dealership to see if they’re taking part in this statewide initiative. Some will even etch the serial number on your car at no cost.

We want them to know that the threat is real, that these converters are very valuable, they have precious metals in them and so there are bad guys out there that will go through the effort to steal them. So, we want consumers to realize that and be aware. I think awareness is key very important, and secondly, to know these kits are available for them. ROGER BURDICK, OWNER, DRIVER’S VILLAGE

Catalytic converter thefts have jumped 200% in some parts of New York over the past three years.