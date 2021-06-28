Attorney for Skyline Apartment murder suspect wants DNA to prove there aren’t other suspects

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The woman accused of torturing a 93-year-old to death at Skyline Apartments appeared before a judge Monday in Onondaga County Criminal Court.

The hearing was the quietest for 23-year-old Victoria Afet, who allowed her attorney to do the talking as opposed to her last hearing when she screamed aloud that she wants to plead guilty.

Afet’s parents watched from the back of the room, as did the nieces and nephews of 93-year-old Connie Tuori, the woman who was found tortured to death in her top-floor apartment unit.

Police had said that Afet gained access to Tuori’s apartment and likely spent time there between when she killed the victim and when police found the body three weeks later.

Because the apartment was unlocked, police say that several other people were in and out in the same time frame, which is why Afet’s attorney, Susan Carey, requested that other people’s DNA be processed for possible alternative suspects.

Melinda McGunnigle, Chief Assistant District Attorney, explained the DNA evidence process to NewsChannel 9. She said, “There is a database in which you can put a DNA profile into, to develop a suspect. Due to the fact that were numerous individuals identified inside the apartment, (the) defense wants us to identify any other potential profiles.”

McGunnigle describes the murder as one of the worst she’s ever seen. She said, “It’s very upsetting, in terms of not only the age of the victim and the vulnerability of the victim, but just the details of what actually happened to Connie. It’s very upsetting.”

Both sides have the summer to work on their arguments, as the next court dates are set for September.

McGunnigle said she and the defense will stay in touch between now and then, which leaves open room for a plea negotiation between the sides.

