SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) is now looking into the deadly Veo electric bike accident involving a Syracuse Police patrol car.

Just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 11, a man was riding a Veo at the intersection of West Bear Street and Liberty Street when he was hit by a Syracuse Police car.

Syracuse Police say officers administered first aid at the scene. The person on the bike was taken to Upstate Hospital where he died.

“Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission,” said the New York Attorney General’s Office.

As the law goes, the officer could be on or off-duty and the victim may have been armed unarmed at the time of the accident.

Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident, according to the New York Attorney General’s Office.

The AG’s Office says these are preliminary facts and subject to change.