SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — With a tragedy like the one in Buffalo on Saturday, people often ask, “what can we do to help?”

When it comes to donating, there are plenty of food banks, charities and Go Fund Me’s set up to help the victims and people affected by Saturday’s horrific event.

However, Attorney General Letitia James sent a press release warning New Yorker’s about scam donation efforts.

“In the wake of tragedies, like the horrific shooting in Buffalo, scammers often take advantage of acts of kindness for personal gain,” said Attorney General James.

“As New Yorkers from every corner of the state show their support and solidarity with the Buffalo community, I urge them to be careful of sham charities and make sure they give to trustworthy organizations and groups. I join the whole Buffalo community and the entire state of New York in mourning this senseless, hate-filled act of terror.”

The Attorney general’s office outlined a few simple ways you can make sure your money is going to the right place.