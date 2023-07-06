HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State Attorney General’s Office executed a search warrant on the offices of a Madison County investor accused of a Ponzi scheme.

Armed investigators with shirts that read “New York State Office of the Attorney General” and vehicles with marked license plates took over the offices of Miles Burton Marshall on Thursday.

One of the vehicles was a white van, used for hauling evidence.

The Attorney General’s Office has been investigating Marshall’s business practices since March after he failed to pay debts to clients, as NewsChannel 9 was first to report.

In April, Marshall declared bankruptcy, saying he only has around $20 million in assets but owes $90 million to hundreds of people who loaned him money believing it was an investment opportunity.

Many of the debtors have lost their life savings and are hoping some money is returned through the bankruptcy process.

In June, the U.S. government accused Marshall of running a “Ponzi” scheme, indicating he used proceeds from new investors to pay off old investors.

Marshall’s attorney has long denied a Ponzi scheme, citing the real estate he owns in Madison County.

In a statement Thursday, attorney Jeffrey Dove, responded to NewsChannel 9’s request for comment, writing, “Mr. Marshall and his team, including his financial advisors, the Algon Group, are cooperating with the Attorney General’s office to ensure it receives all the information it is looking for. We believe we will have full access to the offices later this afternoon or tomorrow morning, and are coordinating with the AG’s office to make sure Mr. Marshall’s businesses have access to all the records they require. We have an open line of communication with the AG’s office and will respond to any request it makes.”

Marshall has not been charged with a crime.