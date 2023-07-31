UPSTATE NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — New York Attorney General Letitia James, Governor Kathy Hochul and the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) shut down seven unlicensed cannabis dispensaries in Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne counties on Monday, July 31.

According to the AG’s Office, the unlicensed dispensary chain, “I’m Stuck” — which has eight locations Upstate New York — was illegally selling cannabis without the proper authorization from OCM and selling cannabis to underage customers.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) says the chain’s owner, David Tulley, ignored repeated notices and OCM orders to stop selling cannabis without a license at his stores and investigators from OAG also observed store clerks selling cannabis products to underage customers on multiple occasions.

Tulley’s stores in Auburn, Lyons, Macedon, Ontario, Pulaski and Williamson were shut down with the assistance and support of the New York State Police.

OAG says that at least since early 2022, Tulley has been selling cannabis without a license, which is even before OCM began issuing licenses. In February 2022, OCM sent a cease and desist letter to Tulley to stop operating without a license, but Tulley continued to operate his cannabis stores and ignored multiple notices of violations issued to him from OCM.

“In emails to OCM, Tulley misleadingly described his stores as a ‘consulting’ business that informs customers about the effects of cannabis, and in return, customers receive free cannabis products. However, undercover OAG investigators visited six ‘I’m Stuck’ locations owned by Tulley and were able to purchase $1,000 worth of cannabis products. During the undercover operations, OAG investigators observed that multiple ‘I’m Stuck’ stores made sales to individuals under the age of 21,” stated the OAG.

OAG investigators also asked store clerks if taxes were included in the price of the products they were purchasing on a number of occasions, and each time clerks informed them that taxes were not included.

Tulley also advertised his cannabis products to children in Easter egg hunts in April 2023. The hunts happened in Cayuga, Monroe, Wayne, Onondaga and Yates counties, where Easter eggs were scattered around public places and could be redeemed for prizes, including cannabis products and children’s toys.

An OAG investigator went to one of the hunts and collected numerous Easter eggs and redeemed cannabis flower, edibles, cannabis seeds and other products at the “I’m Stuck” store in Macedon, New York.

After OCM conducted inspections in June and July, 2023 and seized more than 47 pounds of cannabis flower, 244 pounds of cannabis edibles and 89 pounds of cannabis concentrate at Tulley’s locations, OCM issued an order to cease unlicensed activity at seven of these locations.

Tulley declared that he would defy OCM’s orders and remain open for business and that’s when OCM then requested assistance from the Attorney General to file this action to permanently close the location.

“Selling cannabis without a license remains illegal in the state of New York. We have repeatedly warned operators who are violating the state’s cannabis laws that they would be held accountable for shortchanging communities who are counting on revenue from adult-use sales and endangering the public health of cannabis consumers with poorly processed cannabis products,” said Chris Alexander, Executive Director, New York State’s Office of Cannabis Management. “When visiting legal cannabis businesses in New York, you can purchase products you trust that were safely processed from seed to sale. When you buy products from unlicensed operators, you are putting your health at risk. I thank the Governor and Attorney General for their commitment to shutting down the unregulated cannabis market.”

Not only is Attorney General James and OCM shutting down Tulley’s stores, but seeking penalties from Tulley, his companies and the building owners where his stores are located for allowing an unlawful business to operate on their properties.

Under New York’s Cannabis Law, those penalties include Tulley paying $10,000 per day for allowing the unlicensed sale of cannabis at his property and a $20,000 penalty for each day he continues to sell cannabis after receiving an order to cease operating from OCM.

With seven illegal businesses, Tulley could be fined millions of dollars in penalties as a result of Monday’s action.