AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A spokesperson from American Medical Response (AMR) has announced that on Dec. 31, 2023, AMR will be closing its Auburn location.

AMR attributes the closing to “developments in recent years have posed significant challenges to the sustainability of our services in the County. These factors include stagnant reimbursement rates, rising costs of apparatus and medical supplies, and the cost of a qualified workforce in a post-pandemic society.”

AMR served the Cayuga County community for over 40 years.

Any current employees at the Auburn location will be offered roles at Syracuse’s AMR location.

Currently, Cayuga County has not found a path forward.

AMR states they they and other ambulance providers in the County are exploring options to ensure continuous provision of ambulance services to patients in need.