Auburn city leaders approve proposal to establish their own ambulance service

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- After years of having two companies run its ambulance services, Auburn will be taking over itself.

Council members and city leaders voted on Thursday night for the city to take over services. Some leaders say their current set up doesn’t meet the city’s needs. “We are seeing gaps in service, we’ve seen an increase in gaps in service, and we are confident we can close those gaps by having direct control over knowing day to day whose working, how many people are working, how many ambulances are in service,” said City Manager, Jeff Dygert.

He also said by establishing its own service, instead of sub-contracting, the city believes it can provide more efficient and opportunities. “We’ll provide those employees with good pay and good benefits, that’s becoming an issue all across New York State and across the country,”said Dygert.

The Chief Medical Officer at East Hill Medical Center, Dr. Adam Duckett said there needs to be a change. “It opens up to collaboration with other organizations in the community to bring federal taxpayer dollars back to the community to help us and actually redefine how we deliver care.”

The city also voted to extend their contract with Syracuse based TLC Ambulance so they can have an organized transfer of services. The city expects to be up and running by Halloween.