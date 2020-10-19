Auburn Community Hospital suspends limited visitation

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Auburn Community Hospital announced on their website that the hospital was suspending limited visitation, due to the rise in new COVID-19 cases.
In a statement posted on their website, the hospital says that due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, hospital leadership, the Cayuga County Health Department, and the New York State Department of Health has chosen to suspend visitation until further notice.
The statement said, “Our current policy remains in place which allows visitation to support persons for pediatrics patients, imminent end of life situations, labor patients and those with intellectual, developmental or other cognitive disability such as dementia (as approved by the nursing supervisor).”
