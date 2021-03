AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department and Aburn Community Hospital announced a no-cost COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic on Saturday.

The clinic will take place on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Auburn Community Hospital.

The clinic is for individuals who are both symptomatic and asymptomatic.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and participants are asked to enter the Helipad Entrance on Lansing Street.

Appointments are required and can be made here.