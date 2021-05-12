Auburn correctional officers call for repeal of HALT legislation following rise in inmate violence, weapons, and drugs

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several officers were attacked by an inmate at Auburn Correctional Facility on April 12th, according to a press release sent by the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA).

As an inmate was being escorted to his cell, he was uncuffed by an officer. He then struck an officer, then bit the same officer in the forearm while being subdued on the ground.

Staff were able to get the inmate back into restraints, after which he became compliant. The officer was treated for minor injuries and went to an outside urgent care for further care. The inmate was placed in a “special housing unit” pending disciplinary proceedings.

This followed two previous incidents in April, one involving an officer being elbowed during a frisk and one in which an offer was struck in the face and bitten inside an inmate’s cell.

Makeshift weapons, marujuana, suboxone, and synthetic marijuana were found during frisks and in mail to inmates during April. This prompted prison officials to call for a repeal to the HALT legislation that created a maximum time penalty in solitary confinement for offenders.

“Three assaults on staff, multiple weapons and drugs seized, and little or no recourse other than a mere slap on the wrist under the current policies,” said Mark Deburgomaster, NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President.