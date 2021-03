A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSUR-TV) — An employee at the Auburn Correctional Facility is facing charges he falsified medical documents he submitted for absences at work.

Kevin D. Brown, age 26, of Auburn, was charged by New York State Police with one count of offering a false instrument for filing.

He was released on an appearance ticket and due back in Auburn City Court on March 29.