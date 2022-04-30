AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A mother and her fiancé are charged in connection with the mother’s 17-year-old daughter, according to the acting Cayuga County District Attorney.

The District Attorney says that 37-year-old Jennifer Klino and her 35-year-old fiancé Brian Burns have been charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person. Klino’s daughter, Bryleigh, died on February 25 and was a student at Auburn High School.

37-year-old Jennifer Klino

35-year-old Brian Burns

Police and prosecutors are waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.