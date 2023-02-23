AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York and the Auburn Fire Department worked together to rescue a cat that was stuck on an icy roof for several days.

On Friday, February 17, they received a call about the cat on the roof of 50 Seymour Street, in Auburn.

According to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY Investigator Tom Adessa, the cat, now officially nicknamed Roofus, was up there for anywhere from three to five days.

Courtesy of Tom Adessa.

“We improvised a rig that went over the branches of a tree, we got a cat carrier up there,” said Adessa.

And with the help of some neighbors, they coaxed the cat off the roof the next day around 12:30 p.m.

Adessa says that the cat is amiable, very friendly and is adjusting well.

“Very skinny but so happy very time he sees me! He head bunts me and paws my face gently,” said Adessa.

But for now, his temporary home will be at the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, as he is currently in the clinic hospital where he is being taken care of and staying warm.

Adessa added that there are multiple people interested in Roofus!