AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sports, especially high school sports, are rooted in tradition. Friday night at Auburn High School they celebrated a tradition that was over 50 years in the making.

During halftime of the Watertown v.s. Auburn game members of the class of ’71 and players from the 1970-’71 undefeated football team were honored during the halftime ceremony.

Tony Kroeker, a member of the class of ’71 and the team’s quarterback remembers playing under the lights on Friday nights like it was yesterday.

“Being back here watching a game under the lights on Friday night for a 50th reunion, it’s awesome,” he said, “When you played for auburn and you walked out that tunnel and down those stairs, on a Friday night in this lit stadium there was no better feeling in the world.”

Joanne O’Connor, also a member of the class of ’71, helped to organize the reunion and was overjoyed with how it came out.

“It’s terrific to be here in the autumn air with my same old gang cheering the team on,” she said, “It’s crazy, we’ve got the players, the cheerleaders, the band.”

It was a celebration of four different high schools coming together in 1971 as one, for an unforgettable season.

“We were four schools and then we all came together,” O’Connor said, “There was like this big rivalry but that Coach Adams pulled us all together here.”

Kroeker added, “To be able to be a part of a team that is that good and walk into the field with these guys was a real honor and a privilege.”