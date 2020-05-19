Auburn High School congratulates seniors

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn High School is giving its seniors a shoutout, posting lawn signs for the class of 2020 all over.
Seniors are getting congratulations both in front of the high school and in people’s yards in city neighborhoods. It is just one way to say “congrats” and good luck, despite having to stay spread apart and socially distanced.
