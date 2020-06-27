AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those with Auburn Central School District sent their seniors off in style on Friday evening.
Parents, students and school officials alike were extra careful by wearing masks and social distancing.
It was a proud moment for all involved. Congratulations to the Class of 2020!
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Auburn High School hosts 2020 graduation ceremony
- PEF President speaks out on grievance filed over overtime pay for state workers
- Executive order could force NYers to lose sick leave after traveling
- WATCH: A rainy start to the weekend for Central New York
- 1 dead after motorcycle crash in Town of Vernon
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App