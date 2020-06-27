Auburn High School hosts 2020 graduation ceremony

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those with Auburn Central School District sent their seniors off in style on Friday evening.

Parents, students and school officials alike were extra careful by wearing masks and social distancing.

It was a proud moment for all involved. Congratulations to the Class of 2020!

