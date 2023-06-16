(WSYR-TV) — President of Booker T. Washington Center Board Dr. Rhonda Overstreet-Wilson and Melody Johnson, a part of the Executive committee in Cayuga County NAACP, get together to orate Auburn’s plan in honor of Juneteenth.

Johnson speaks on behalf of the correlation between Auburn and Harriett Tubman and the importance of Tubman’s abolitionary work and Juneteenth. In the multi-historic town, they can provide access for the youth, the arts, and entrepreneurs to recognize access inclusively.

This weekend, Booker T. Washington community center members unite to walk in a parade at city hall in the heart of Auburn starting at 11 a.m. on June 17. The celebrated weekend will be filled with black-owned vendors, voices of faith, and a community choir to sing.

For more information on the event, check out AuburnNY.gov.