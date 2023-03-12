AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you blinked you may have missed it!

The ancient order of the Hibernians in Auburn had their third annual St. Patrick’s Day parade!

It kicked off on March 12, at 10 a.m. The route is less than 300 feet, making it the shortest St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York State.

The parade kicks off a week long celebration of Irish heritage

“We have family night on Thursday with Crane School of Irish dance is performing for us and then of course and Friday is actually the real St. Patrick’s day, there’s a mass at Holy Family and a flag raising at Memorial City Hall in Auburn N.Y.,” said John Greer, President of Auburn Ancient Order of Hibernians.

The AOH club on Van Anden Street had an open house, and there were drink and food specials all day.